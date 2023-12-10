AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Roy Robertson-Harris was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after the loss to the Jets: “They made plays and we didn’t. We didn’t deserve to win the football game. We tried to run the ball, still mixed it up. Weather wasn’t bad enough where you couldn’t throw the football.” (Aaron Wilson)

Ryans also gave an update on QB C.J. Stroud who left the game in concussion protocol: "C.J. is in the concussion protocol and will be evaluated throughout the week." (Wilson)

Titans

Titans second-round QB Will Levis regrets the way he handled the sideline exchange with WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“Maybe I forgot I was on T.V.,” Levis joked, via Titans Wire. “Just one of those things that just happened. If I would’ve gone back, I would’ve been more neutral about it, for sure. But that’s just part of the things about being an NFL quarterback and learning along the way of how to be a leader and how to get your guys going. Definitely would’ve handled it differently if I would’ve done it again.”

Titans S Amani Hooker was fined $13,659 for unnecessary roughness and S

K’Von Wallace was fined $5,611 for unsportsmanlike conduct.