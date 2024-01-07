AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OT Cam Robinson was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans told reporters he wasn’t surprised by QB C.J. Stroud‘s performance against the Colts as their win put them in the playoffs in Stroud’s first season as the starter.

“C.J. doesn’t surprise me,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “We talked about it earlier in the week with C.J. being special in these big-time moments when you need it most, to step up and make plays. He’s done it time after time throughout the entire year. It’s not surprising. That’s who he is. He’s one of the best passers in this league. And he shows it consistently, game in and game out.”

Texans RB Devin Singletary on wanting to re-sign with the Texans: “Yeah, man, I love it here. I love the guys. I love the coaches, the staff around the building. If we can make it happen, I would love to be here.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry addressed the fans with a microphone on the field at the end of the game against Jacksonville and it is believed that he will not return to the team as a free agent: “Titans fans, thank you for the greatest 8 years of my life.” (Ari Meirov)

Joe Rexrode believes it may not be Henry's last game as a Titan before adding that QB Ryan Tannehill basically confirmed he would not be back with the team.

basically confirmed he would not be back with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says things seem to be truly up in the air and unsettled between the Titans and HC Mike Vrabel .

. Schefter says Vrabel will meet with ownership to discuss things, and there’s a lot of speculation that Vrabel could push his way out.