AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jeff Zrebiec notes that Ravens’ defensive assistant Sterling Lucas will be joining DC Joe Cullen on Jaguars’ new staff, becoming the fourth defensive assistant to leave Baltimore this offseason.
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, several former players have expressed their support for former NFL QB Josh McCown in the Texans’ head coaching search.
- McCown would become the first player to jump straight to head coach since Hall of Fame QB Norm Van Brocklin in 1961. (Wilson)
- Wilson adds that the team will likely soon conduct several second interviews and that Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier, Eric Bieniemy, and Matt Eberflus are all considered strong candidates to win the position.
- John McClain of The Houston Chronicle says he will not be surprised if the Texans hire Leslie Frazier as head coach, as new GM Nick Caserio has experience facing Frazier’s Buffalo defense during his time in New England.
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com writes that he likes Tim Kelly of the Texans for the Titans’ vacant offensive coordinator position.
- However, Wyatt mentions that recent reports have said the Texans have denied multiple requests to interview Kelly, so it remains to be seen whether he would be an option for Tennessee.