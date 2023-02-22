AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, A.J. Brown

Jaguars

SI.com’s John Shipley notes while losing a coach isn’t often a good thing, the Jaguars had other assistants besides Jim Bob Cooter who seemed to have much more of a hand in QB Trevor Lawrence ‘s success last year. Cooter, the former passing game coordinator, left for the offensive coordinator position with the Colts.

who seemed to have much more of a hand in QB ‘s success last year. Cooter, the former passing game coordinator, left for the offensive coordinator position with the Colts. Shipley adds the Jaguars don’t have to replace Cooter, as Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has had a passing game coordinator in just two of six seasons. If they do, though, they could promote QB coach Mike McCoy to the role and replace McCoy with assistant QB coach Andrew Breiner .

has had a passing game coordinator in just two of six seasons. If they do, though, they could promote QB coach to the role and replace McCoy with assistant QB coach . The role is often used as a title to bring in other coaches, and Shipley mentions former Texans OC Pep Hamilton might be someone the Jaguars are interested in adding.

might be someone the Jaguars are interested in adding. Mia O’Brien reports the Jaguars have hired former UNLV OC Nick Holz as their passing game coordinator.

Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Jaguars at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans Tavierre Thomas‘ $12,581 fine for a hit against the Colts has been rescinded upon appeal by the NFL. CB‘ $12,581 fine for a hit against the Colts has been rescinded upon appeal by the NFL.

Titans

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was recently on The Raw Room podcast and discussed his trade from the Tennessee Titans. Brown read aloud personal texts from Titans HC Mike Vrabel which assured him that he wouldn’t be traded.

“You OK with all this trade talk? It’s nonsense as far as I’m concerned,” Brown read Vrabel’s text, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean. “We aren’t trading you but I would tell you just from my personal experience as a player and as a coach that you need to prepare to have patience. Just keep doing everything you can do to prepare on the other stuff and it will take care of itself. I promise you. Let’s visit again tomorrow.”

Brown said he never spoke to former Titans GM Jon Robinson and doesn’t feel responsible for Robinson getting fired.

“I never talked to J-Rob,” Brown said. “People are saying ‘You got the GM fired.’ Listen, I don’t know why he got fired. He got himself fired. I think it was a couple decisions before that too. A couple players before that. A couple misses in the draft.”

Brown told his agent, Tory Dandy, that he wanted to play for the Titans but Dandy convinced him to accept the deal from Philadelphia.

“I say ‘Bro, I want to be in Tennessee,’” Brown said. “He’s like ‘Bro, A.J., Tennessee’s not budging. They’re not moving. You told me to do a job. I did the job. It’s in front of you. You’d be a fool not to take this.’ I say ‘F*** it. Let’s do this.’ I get off the phone and I’m crying my eyes out. I’m hurt. I’m hurt. And there’s a part of what I just accomplished ain’t even set in. I’m more hurt than anything.”

According to Paul Kuharsky, t he Titans Taylor Lewan later on for less money. have not shut the door on bringing back LTlater on for less money.

Lewan was released with a failed physical designation and could be entitled to injury protection of up to $2.05 million if he is unable to play in 2023. (TexansCap)