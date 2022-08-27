AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round LB Devin Lloyd returned to practice on Thursday after missing time with a hamstring injury.

“It was good to see him out there,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire.com. “As we’ve talked, we’ve tried to increase his reps each day, and hopefully he’ll get a few more today. I’ll say this, you can see the nerves and the jitterbugs floating around in him a little bit out there, but he settled in and had a nice practice. Good to see him back out there.”

John Shipley of SI reports that the Cowboys are interested in Jaguars OT Walker Little as a potential replacement for LT Tyron Smith , who is out indefinitely with a torn hamstring.

as a potential replacement for LT , who is out indefinitely with a torn hamstring. Shipley adds that WR Laviska Shenault and OLB K’Lavon Chaisson will wind up making the team’s roster as depth players who may not get many chances to play this season.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith told reporters that he’s excited to see what second-round S Jalen Pitre can do this season.

“What we notice, is when you’re making a whole lot of big flash plays,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “Jalen has been consistent throughout. He’s a smart player. He’s been like a sponge as far as learning. But he’s going to be around the ball. That’s what we’ve seen since OTAs. I’m excited about going forward with him and him lining up for us when Indy comes into town.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he’s seen third-round QB Malik Willis develop by gaining pocket presence and working through his progressions.

“I’ve seen him work thru his progression. I’ve seen him improve his timing. Then I’ve seen him be able to slide up in the pocket,” Vrabel said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…That’s where you can make a lot of damage in the league. Then if you get out the back of the pocket, using numerous QBs as an example, but Josh Allen has made a living going out & making plays out of the pocket & throwing the ball downfield & keeping his eyes downfield.”

Vrabel added that Willis is still developing his mechanics to make him a more consistent and accurate passer.

“It is just a daily progression. It’s all the individual drills that sometimes you see it carry over just like we want it to look and like he wants it to look. There are other times where some of those movements probably may force an errant throw.”