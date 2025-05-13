AFC Notes: Jahdae Barron, Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos rookie CB Jahdae Barron said he grew up boxing, which helped translate onto the football field.

“I used to box, sixth, seventh grade,” Barron said, via Broncos Wire. “So just understanding — you see a lot of things faster in your peripheral — so if I can see the receiver right there (gestures right) and can still have vision on the quarterback (gestures forward), I can see a lot of things. So, people don’t understand that. And then, you’re opened up to guard a lot of things in a shuffle and things like that.”

Chargers

Chargers CB Benjamin St-Juste arrived as a free agent dart throw to compete for a job in Los Angeles’ secondary, reuniting with HC Jim Harbaugh, who recruited him all the way back out of high school to start his college career at Michigan.

“So much has changed since I’ve been at Michigan and him coming to the league and everything,” St-Juste said via Omar Navarro of the team website. “It was good to reunite because that’s still the coach that gave me the first scholarship when I was 17, 16 years old that kind of started my career. It’s good to have a full circle moment.”

St-Juste also praised Chargers DC Jesse Minter and cited him as a reason he wanted to sign with Los Angeles.

“Very smart man, smart coach and from the small amount of meetings that we had, it looks like he’s able to cater defenses and plays to the strengths of the players that he has,” St-Juste said. “From Derwin [James, Jr.] to Elijah [Molden], to Cam [Hart] and Tarheeb [Still], he puts players in the right position for them to just go excel instead of just plugging them and leaving them there.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is happy to be in Las Vegas and is now getting the chance to meet all of his new teammates during offseason workouts.

“It’s a new brotherhood. We’re all welcoming each other, getting to know each other,” Jeanty said, via the Raiders team website. “Pete Carroll was saying it yesterday, we’ve all got to be connected and build relationships, and that’s going to make us a better team and teammates. I’m just blessed to be here, I’m happy to continue going through this process and learn. I’m one day in so I don’t have too much of an impression yet, but I’m just going to keep doing everything I can and just try to keep learning as much as I can.”