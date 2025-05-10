AFC Notes: Jahdae Barron, Omarion Hampton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos first-round CB Jahdae Barron believes he landed with the perfect fit in Denver, even though he slid a little more than he expected.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Barron said, via Broncos Wire. “It was perfect. It was God’s timing. I did get a little bit worried and a little bit anxious, but I tried to tell myself to just be committed to the process, don’t be attached to the results. I did a lot of things up to this point to have this result, and I just have to be thankful, to give all the glory to God.”

Chargers

Anonymous executives weighed in on the Chargers’ decision to select North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton in the first round and spoke about how it could be a good fit for HC Jim Harbaugh.

“He’s a really good player, and he fits exactly what Harbaugh wants to be and helps the quarterback,” an exec said, via The Athletic. “He’s like Frank Gore, but more dynamic.”

“Where they took Hampton was really good value, and it speaks to their identity,” another exec added. “They needed to add some dynamic components to that offense.”

Chiefs

Chiefs National Scout Jonathan Howard shared his thoughts on fifth-round draft pick Jeffrey Bassa‘s transition from safety to linebacker.

“It’s part of his (Jeffrey Bassa) story. This guy comes there, he was a high school receiver and DB, comes there as a true freshman into an Oregon program that – I mean, you guys see, this team’s on primetime every Saturday – and somehow works his way into the rotation despite moving to linebacker during training camp into September of his freshman season.” Howard said, via ChiefsWire.com. “That’s a linebacker room that had multiple NFL prospects in there, so, for this kid to work his way into that rotation – as a true freshman – just talks about his confidence, his athleticism (and) his ability to handle transition.”

“So, not just to the coverage part, just to the overall kid, that tells you the type of guy we’re getting here and why we would feel comfortable with him transitioning here and being able to handle our load,” Howard added. “There’s a mental aspect to that coverage part, too. This is a very smart player; they talk about that there. That defense they run, it was pretty complex, there’s a lot of multitude, a lot of multiples that they are responsible for, and this kid had some of that on his plate. So, when it comes to the coverage aspect and what (Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Steve) Spagnuolo does – and we know how intense that is – this kid will be able to handle that. He’ll be able to do that part mentally and athletically.”