AFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Jake Browning, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is set to miss three months as he recovers from a toe injury he suffered in Week 2. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said he has faith in backup QB Jake Browning‘s ability to lead their offense.

“I feel very confident in Jake,” Taylor said, via the team’s YouTube. “I think Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games, and contend for all the things we want to contend for.”

Ravens

Through two games with the team, Ravens CB Jaire Alexander has yet to suit up as he gets healthy from some knee injuries. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh admitted the situation isn’t cut and dry, but he expects the veteran to make his debut soon.

“I wish it was really black and white,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s social media. “I think he’ll be out there soon. It could be as early as this week. It’s gonna be when he feels and he can see that he’s right to be out there and play like a top-level Jaire.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt said he didn’t have an answer for the team’s defensive woes last week, particularly with stopping the run.

“I don’t know, man, we’re going to have to look at it and break it down,” Watt said, via Steelers Wire. “Clearly, it’s the same issues rearing their head from last week. In the NFL, you don’t have time to go back after each and every game and make the adjustments. You need to make the adjustments before they happen. Back to the drawing board. I’m sure there’s a multitude of different reasons why this is happening. But we’re way too talented. We have way too good of schemes to allow this to continue to happen week after week.”