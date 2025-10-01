AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Dillon Gabriel, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals are coming off a one-sided 28-3 loss to the Broncos in Week 4, where backup QB Jake Browning completed 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor refused to put the blame on Browning for their offensive woes and thinks everyone could step up.

“I think as a whole, we’ve all got to do a better job,” Taylor said, via ProFootballTalk. “There’s not a position I’m going to say that can’t step up. Coaching, we got to do a better job… The quarterback’s always going to bear the brunt of responsibility and [I’m] telling all of us to do a better job.”

When taking a look at potential trade options at quarterback ahead of the deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wonders if the Bengals will consider making a move with Joe Burrow out.

out. One name Fowler mentions is recently retired QB Derek Carr, if Cincinnati will consider approaching him about unretiring.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is still on the mend from a torn Achilles and has been posting videos on social media of himself working out and throwing. When asked about Watson, Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski said the quarterback is doing great with his rehab.

“Yeah, Deshaun’s doing a great job with his rehab, and that’s really where his focus is,” Stefanski said, via PFT.

Stefanski on QB change: “This is not about one person. Joe is a captain of this football team; we’re going to need his leadership moving forward, as always. Excited for Dillon, he handled everything really well.” (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski on QB Dillon Gabriel : “From the second he’s been here, he’s been working very hard, done a nice job during practice. This whole season, he’s been learning what it’s like to get himself ready for an NFL regular-season game.” (Petrak)

: “From the second he’s been here, he’s been working very hard, done a nice job during practice. This whole season, he’s been learning what it’s like to get himself ready for an NFL regular-season game.” (Petrak) Stefanski continued: “We need to all be better. I know the QB position gets quite a bit of scrutiny, but this is about our entire team being better.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Myles Garrett (ankle) and RT Jack Conklin (elbow) are day-to-day for their matchup with the Vikings in London. In injury news, Stefanski said DE(ankle) and RT(elbow) are day-to-day for their matchup with the Vikings in London. Cabot)

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes that QB Shedeur Sanders is not far from taking over the starting role: “Don’t be surprised if in 5, 7, 9 weeks we’re talking about a Browns team that is now starting Shedeur Sanders.”

When taking a look at potential trade options at quarterback ahead of the deadline, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes that he could see the Browns being interested in Giants QB Russell Wilson if they aren't satisfied with Gabriel or Sanders.

Ravens

The Ravens have a long list of players dealing with injuries going into Week 5, including QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), RB Patrick Ricard (calf), OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), DT Travis Jones (knee), DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), DT Broderick Washington (ankle), DB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DB Nate Wiggins (elbow) and DB Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles). Baltimore HC John Harbaugh acknowledged their injury situation and knows they still need to produce with their available players.

“We do need to get healthy, for sure,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebeic of The Athletic. “That’s an important part of it, as well, but also play with the guys that we’ve got.”

Harbaugh was critical of the playcall where Jackson tossed an interception in Week 4’s loss to the Chiefs.

“It wasn’t a good play call. It wasn’t a play where we put our guys in the right position in that situation,” Harbaugh said.

Although Harbaugh didn’t call out OC Todd Monken by name, he feels the offensive playcalling got away from their game plan.

“I don’t think our approach was good,” Harbaugh said. “We had an idea of how we wanted to approach their defense, and we didn’t stick to it. I’m not happy about it, and neither is anybody — none of our coaches are happy about it. I’m talking about the coaches right now. That was us. So, it was not a good job.”