AFC Notes: Jake Browning, Tyreek Hill, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning overcame three interceptions to still get the win for Cincinnati after taking over for an injured QB Joe Burrow. He acknowledged there are challenges to stepping in cold like that, and he anticipates being better in the future.

Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart is doubtful for Week 3 with an ankle sprain. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor talked about Browning following Burrow’s injury: “I feel very confident in Jake…. He can help us win football games and help us contend for all the things we want to contend for.” (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith talked about Browns WR Jerry Jeudy, saying there wasn’t much to worry about with Baltimore’s secondary: “At the end of the day, it’s about what you do on the field. It’s not about talking. It’s about how you come out and play.” (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh also said CB could be active on game days soon after missing multiple weeks this offseason to injury. (Hensley)

Steelers

NFL insider Tom Pelissero doesn’t envision Pittsburgh bringing in someone like WR Tyreek Hill and dealing with his baggage.

“I don’t see a team like the Steelers bringing in Tyreek Hill, period, to be quite frank,” Pelissero said, via Steelers Wire. “Never say never, but if any team is going to have inside information on where things went sideways with Tyreek [Hill] last year, it would be from a team that traded for multiple other Dolphins veterans within the past couple of months. It just seems like it would be a difficult fit there.“