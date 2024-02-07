AFC Notes: Jakobi Meyers, Kadarius Toney, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said they are committed to building a “consistent winner” in Los Angeles and eventually win a Super Bowl.

“We’re going to build a consistent winner here,” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “We’re going to bring you a trophy. Dean, we are going to get it done. I got four boys, I got two rings. We’re getting the other two at least and we’re going to keep trying to build.”

Hortiz said there are three categories every team wants, which are great ownership, a great head coach, and a great quarterback.

“In personnel, if you ask any scout, ‘What are the three things you want?’ You want great ownership, check. You want a great head coach, check. And you want a great quarterback, check,” Hortiz said. “Any scout that walks into a GM role, if you say I got those three things, you got a chance, you got a chance to be really good. So, we got a chance here to be really good.”

Hortiz wants to create a similar reputation to what they established during his years with the Baltimore Ravens.

“We want people to walk into SoFi [Stadium], teams to walk in and know what they’re in for,” Hortiz said. “That’s what teams knew when they were playing Baltimore, and that’s what we’re going to try to create here.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney said he believed someone edited the audio on his social media comments to make them appear to be negative towards Kansas City.

“What y’all heard was basically me talking about the (New York Giants) fan that was in my comments,” Toney said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “It wasn’t me talking about the Chiefs. I wasn’t talking about anybody from the Chiefs organization. All I said was what they put out (on the injury report) was cap. I was not hurt. But … I’m past that right now. I’m focused on trying to win and double back…I shouldn’t have (done) that. I’m a man. I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I’m just moving past that.”

“It would really mean a lot,” Toney added on the chance of earning a second Super Bowl ring. “I’m not going to lie. We’re blessed to be here. We’ve got a goal to accomplish and we’re not really trying to let anybody stop us. We’re just staying focused and humbled right now and putting in the work. I’m just here right now in the moment. … I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Andy Reid on the possibility of Toney being on the field for the Super Bowl: “We’ll see.” ( Chiefs HCon the possibility of Toney being on the field for the Super Bowl: “We’ll see.” ( Taylor

Jerick McKinnon : “Jerick is not practicing. I’d tell you it’s slim for him to be out there.” Reid on the potential return of RB: “Jerick is not practicing. I’d tell you it’s slim for him to be out there.”

Joe Thuney: “I think it’s a long shot.” Reid on the injury of G: “I think it’s a long shot.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers revealed that the offer he received from the Patriots was just $1 million short of what he was being offered by Las Vegas. At the end of the day, Meyers chose to sign with the Raiders as it was just business.

“They just wouldn’t budge. At the end of the day, (Bill Belichick) didn’t want to move,” Meyers said, via MassLive.com. “And I respected it. Like it is his job to do what’s best for his team or what he thinks is best for the team. It just didn’t align on what I felt like I was worth.”

“They wouldn’t move,” Meyers added on the Patriots offer. “I wouldn’t have minded staying. It would’ve been a different conversation. I probably would’ve thought about it a little differently. I did enjoy Boston… It was definitely a sting when I left, but I understand the business side.”

Meyers then commented on the team replacing him with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who never seemed to get going for New England, coming over from Kansas City with his knee injury.

“Juju, at the end of the day, he’s a man and I respect him. It had nothing to do with him,” Meyers said. “I think he’s a good player. I just think football caught up with him. I don’t know what his situation is, but it’s tough.”

“It was a different experience. Who I was at that point in my career, I probably didn’t get as much respect as I would out here (in Las Vegas),” Meyers concluded when asked about going from Boston to Las Vegas. “I do (enjoy it more). I’m not going to lie. It’s different… There I had to prove who I was every day, every single day I had to be better. Here, I want to be better every single day, it’s different. Not to call people out or throw people under the bus, but I was more of a focus here than I was there. Where there, I was doing more of what I had to do to survive and feed my family.”