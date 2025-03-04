AFC Notes: Jalen Milroe, Cam Ward, Browns, Bengals Offseason

Bengals

Miami QB Cam Ward spoke about his meeting during the combine with the Browns and believes that things would work out well if he was drafted to turn the franchise around in Cleveland.

“It went real good being able to meet with the GM, finally meet the quarterback coach in person, the OC as well,” Ward said, via BrownsZone.com. “They do an unbelievable job on offense getting people open. They’ve got an unbelievable offensive line. Jerry Jeudy’s one of the best receivers in the league, so if I’m hoping to go there, I know it’ll work out good.”

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe spoke about what a reunion with Browns OC Tommy Rees would mean to him, as Rees helped him build his confidence during their time together before Rees returned to the NFL.

“That would definitely be great,” Milroe said at the combine, via BrownsZone.com. “Me and Coach Rees had a great relationship while he was at Alabama. My first year starting, he was my first offense coordinator, so it would be outstanding to be able to play under him again and do a lot of special things.”

“I lacked knowledge being a first-year starter, so everything that he poured into me and us meeting one-on-one, being able to see football on the same lenses as him, you’d be able to play even better,” Milroe added. “So that was what I was able to do being around him.”

As for his meeting with the Browns, Milroe says that he felt it went well and just wants to continue improving as a player.

“I thought it was a really good meeting,” Milroe noted. “Being able to meet everyone in the room, understand who’s the offensive staff, being able to talk ball, another opportunity for them to get to know me. I’m looking forward to building with the Browns.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Browns are highly unlikely to trade DE Myles Garrett and will likely select a quarterback with their first-round pick. Cleveland will take on a large cap hit by trading Garrett and still owe QB Deshaun Watson significant money over the next two seasons.

Graziano reports that if Cleveland does lose their standoff with Garrett, Philadelphia and Buffalo are two teams that have emerged as strong landing spots for him.