AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Bengals, Ravens Kicking Competition, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said his goal for the team is to make sure everyone is “connected” ahead of training camp and building camaraderie amongst their entire roster.

“I want this team to be connected going into training camp and understand the person sitting next to them and who they are and who they represent,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “We’ve done more team meetings than in the past, and more players getting in front of the room and talking, understanding everybody’s journey.”

Bengals fourth-round LB Barrett Carter is grateful for Taylor’s approach this offseason, given he’s a rookie in Cincinnati’s locker room.

“I love it. I think what Coach is trying to do is get to know our teammates on a different level,” Carter said. “Especially me being a rookie coming in, it’s good to get a glimpse into their lives for what they’ve been through and what their journey is like getting there.”

Ravens

After releasing K Justin Tucker, the Ravens are having a kicking competition between sixth-rounder Tyler Loop and UDFA John Hoyland. Following the offseason program, Baltimore HC John Harbaugh praised both but seemed to have more positives to say about their first-ever drafted kicker.

“They’re both doing a good job with that and actually pick it up really quickly,” Harbaugh said, via Justin Robertson of the team’s website. “[Tyler] is just kind of a natural athlete, so he’s picking it up quick. Now it’s just a matter of doing it over and over again.”

“I think as much as anything, it’s good to hear a kicker, and the way the ball comes off [Loop’s] foot is impressive, and both kickers, I thought, looked really good today.”

Harbaugh admitted there’s a degree of uncertainty with any rookie, regardless of their performance leading up to the regular season.

“I don’t think you’re ever going to really know. Everything guys do in their first year is like a new day. So, if it’s a kicker, every kick is going to be the first time he’s done it over the course of his rookie season. So, it’s always going to be a little bit of – certainly going to be an unknown. Whenever you go with the rookie kicker, that would be an unknown.”

Steelers

The Steelers made headlines when they acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Dolphins. Eric Williams of Fox Sports cites an anonymous general manager who doesn’t think Ramsey is a suitable safety at his $24,100,000 annual salary, which would make him the league’s highest-paid player at the position.

“Ramsey at safety is intriguing to me, but not at that money,” the general manager said. “He is still a starting corner but again, his performance will not equal his pay.”

The GM believes Minkah Fitzpatrick was a better option and Miami did well to rid itself of Ramsey’s exorbitant contract.

“(Minkah) Fitzpatrick is a better safety — younger, cheaper and less drama,” the GM said. “I give Miami kudos for rectifying a mistake contract extension from a year ago.”

One anonymous wide receivers coach compared Ramsey switching positions to when Charles Woodson converted from cornerback to safety.

“It’s kind of a similar trajectory to where you saw Charles Woodson at the later stages of his career,” the receivers coach said. “He kicked inside to nickel and eventually moved to safety, because he was a bigger player with great instincts, ball skills and playmaking ability. But just the transition at the top of the routes, the T-steps and all the breaks that they were able to do as young corners, those transitions become a little bit more inefficient as you age. And then the reality is they are calling more holdings and DPI’s (defensive pass interference) than a few years ago, so with Ramsey’s physical style he’s getting called for more penalties. And his foot quickness is dissipating. So, those are the things I see as an aging secondary player.”