AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranks Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase at No. 3 because of his big-play ability. An anonymous veteran coordinator called him the “league’s best vertical threat” and most dangerous with the ball in his hands.

“He’s still the league’s best vertical threat and yards-after-catch player,” the coordinator said. “The fear factor with him is thick.”

An AFC scout thinks Chase was impacted by the Bengals being without Joe Burrow for much of last season and still considers the receiver to be in his prime.

“I think Chase is proof of how much targets, volume and QB play can affect even the best receivers,” the scout said. “Chase’s play didn’t fall off at all. He’s in his prime.”

Browns

Despite the Browns being one of the league’s best defenses a year ago, Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski and DC Jim Schwartz feel they didn’t reach their full potential in 2023.

“Year to year, things change, and every year stands on its own merit,” Stefanski said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “And I could let coach Schwartz speak specifically to it, but I know Jim and I know the conversations we’ve had. We want to be better on defense. There are plays that we feel were left out there.”

Ravens

Titans trainer Todd Toriscelli highlighted the toughness of new Ravens RB Derrick Henry. He noted Henry’s incredible ability to shoulder a massive workload and return to training like nothing happened.

“He would come in on Monday after 30 carries on Sunday and deny any soreness,” Toriscelli said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “Then he would go lift weights for two hours. He would then come into my office and hit a few poses and say, ‘Does this look sore?’ He actually got upset if I asked him if he was OK.”