AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has no plans to sit out against Houston as he deals with a bruised back.

“In my head, I’m playing until further notice,” Chase said, via PFT. “If I can make a play with the ball in my hands, I’ll be out there.”

Browns

Browns OT James Hudson said he’s doing whatever the coaches ask of him with LT Jedrick Wills and RT Dawand Jones dealing with injuries.

“I’ll do whatever the coaches need me to do, man,” Hudson said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s my job here as the swing tackle, being able to play both sides. So whatever side they need me to play on, I’m ready to go.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they are working through their options in deciding who starts at left and right tackle.

“Yeah, we’re working through all of our options,” Stefanski said. “James certainly has played on both sides, so we’ll work through those. Both through walkthrough and practice today.”

Hudson would be fine lining up on both sides given he practices at each position throughout the week on the scout team.

“I would say I split both sides,” Hudson said. “If I’m helping on the scout team, giving the defensive guys a look, I make sure that I get my right side reps as well as my left side rep situations in case either one of the tackles go down.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was dismissive of the frustrations involving WR George Pickens.

“Like breathing, it’s easy,” Tomlin said, via NFL.com. “I know it’s a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you, in terms of the things that I have to do in an effort to get this group ready to play this week. Our focus is on the Green Bay Packers and what we’re all going to do in this football game, and I can’t state it any plainer than that. It’s like reality television, the way you guys follow social media and write stories about it….Heck yeah, man. He expresses frustration all the time. He wants to be significant. He wants to be a reason why we are successful. Man, y’all don’t begrudge that. I want guys that want the football. I want guys who want to be central reasons of why we are successful. So, that’s a non-issue, to be quite honest with you.”