AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor was glad to see WR Ja’Marr Chase return to practice after missing all of training camp due to his contract situation.

“I think it gives you the visual of what it’s going to look and feel like for us,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “It’s been good to get him back in the mix the last couple of days.”

When asked if he’s confident about Chase playing in Week 1, Taylor responded firmly: “Yes.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Ben Baby reported on Sunday there is nothing new when it comes to a potential contract extension for Chase.

Chase was a full participant at practice on Monday, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Chase’s participation is an indication that they are hoping to get something done: “This was like a good-faith gesture on Ja’Marr Chase ‘s part to continue to the dialogue that’s gone on between these two sides, in the hope that both sides can get something done before the season begins… I think that they would like to try to figure out a way to get something done.” (Pat McAfee Show)

However, Chase was not a participant in practice on Wednesday. Taylor said Chase is day-to-day and he probably "put his foot in his mouth" when speaking before about Chase's availability. (Ben Baby)

Ravens

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum is back at practice after missing multiple weeks with a neck injury. (Jamison Hensley)

Baltimore HC John Harbaugh stated that fifth-round RB Rasheen Ali and LB Josh Ross are still in concussion protocol. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh implied Linederbaum, TE Mark Andrews, and S Kyle Hamilton will be ready to play Week 1 unless they suffer a setback before then. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out some people in the Steelers building are big fans of QB Justin Fields and believe he’s made strides over the past few weeks. His age versus QB Russell Wilson also makes it more likely he could be a long-term solution for Pittsburgh at the position.

That said, Breer notes it would be easier for the Steelers to turn to Fields during the season if Wilson struggles than vice versa.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Steelers OL Dylan Cook is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury.

is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury. Pittsburgh RB Jaylen Warren said he will play in their Week 1 game in Atlanta. (Ray Fittipaldo)

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said that there is no update on a contract extension: "I'm just going to keep my head down and control what I can control." (Ray Fittipaldo)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said packages for Fields are "on the table" evan after naming Wilson the starter. (Fittipaldo)

Steelers OL Isaac Seumalo is expected to miss about a month with a pectoral injury. He is not expected to have surgery. (Gerry Dulac)