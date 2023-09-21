AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Matt Canada, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase told reporters the team needs to take more shots downfield despite the injury issue being dealt with by QB Joe Burrow.

“[Gotta get] some go routes in there − just some downfield shots that way we can come back to anything else underneath,” Chase said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We really haven’t taken that many shots downfield. If you look at the last two games, you don’t really see that many shots downfield. We gotta take more shots downfield. That’s why we have deep-threat guys. Take a chance.”

Ravens

It went under the radar following all the other moves the Ravens made this offseason, but the signing of veteran WR Nelson Agholor has paid off in a big way. Agholor was the first move GM Eric DeCosta made to bolster the receiving corps, and although he’s behind a few other players on the depth chart, he had the exact impact DeCosta expected when injuries pressed him into the lineup in Week 2 against the Bengals, catching five passes for 63 yards and a crucial touchdown.

“There was a substance and maturity to him that I just felt we’ve been lacking at that position,” DeCosta said a few weeks ago via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “This was not a really sexy deal. Nobody on the outside probably thought it was particularly a great move, but I really wanted somebody at that position who had the right type of fiber to him.

“What I loved about Nelson, he’s a former first-round pick whose career probably never materialized exactly how he wanted it to. He’s been on four teams. But his perspective was so great. I came away from our meeting and thought, ‘You know what, this guy is going to be a force multiplier for us.’”

Harbaugh said S Marcus Williams will forego surgery and try and rehab his torn pectoral to a point where he can return and play this season: “Marcus is not getting the surgery so he’s just rehabbing right now to get himself back on the field. There’s a sort of a vague timeframe right now, but I just don’t want to put it out there and then everybody be mad at me later.” (Jamison Hensley)

will forego surgery and try and rehab his torn pectoral to a point where he can return and play this season: “Marcus is not getting the surgery so he’s just rehabbing right now to get himself back on the field. There’s a sort of a vague timeframe right now, but I just don’t want to put it out there and then everybody be mad at me later.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens RB Justice Hill suffered a toe injury that puts his status for Week 3 in doubt. (Jeremy Fowler)

Steelers

Steeler fans could be heard chanting “Fire Canada” towards the end of Monday’s win over the Browns.

Steelers OC Matt Canada has come under a lot of criticism for the play of the offense in recent years and it’s clear the fanbase is ready for a change.

“I appreciate their passion,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said, via The Athletic. “I share their passion. We all do. We love our fans, man. They inspire us. They challenge us. It is an awesome relationship. We don’t run from challenges, we run to challenges. This is a sports entertainment business. It is our job to win, and this entertains them. We don’t begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled. It is our job.”

When asked if he has specific concerns about the offense, Tomlin said: “I don’t share their concern because of my perspective. I am part of the process. When you are part of the process, it is less troublesome to you.”