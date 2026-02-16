AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Ronnie Hickman, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was asked what the team could add this offseason, given that they have plenty of cap space and the tenth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“I mean, everybody pretty much knows what we need,” Chase told Sports Illustrated’s Russell Heltman. “I’ve said it out in the media. All I gotta do is sit back and watch. I can’t control that, so all I gotta do is control my production. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m just stating my opinion on what I think we need. So, you know, I sit back, let the organization do what they do, and I just gotta let my play do the rest.”

“Everybody has an opinion at the end of the day, and an opinion sometimes just is a right to be heard,” Chase added. “But I can’t judge people on what they feel. I know all I can do is control what I can control, and that’s my play. And what my play does is only how far I can lead the team to success or not.”

Browns

Browns S Ronnie Hickman was attacked at his New York hotel and was hospitalized, yet sources say he was later released. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

The Ravens decided to part from John Harbaugh and bring in Jesse Minter as their next head coach. Harbaugh had high praise for the former Chargers’ defensive coordinator, saying Minter is “so ready” to lead a team.

“I’ve known him since he was 10… It’s in his DNA, and you know, and not just that, but he’s smart, he works hard, he’s got great people skills, he’s had success… He’s so ready, I really like the hire… I just, I’m proud of Jesse,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Ripken.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Ravens are expected to promote offensive assistant Prentice Gil to assistant WRs coach.

Gil was hired under former HC John Harbaugh's staff but will remain under HC Jesse Minter in a bigger role.