AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Wyatt Teller, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase believes they need to find their core identity in 2026 to snap the postseason drought. Chase is secure in their play style identity, but he feels their mentality has to be honed in for them to reach their goals.

“I feel like we have to find our real identity,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “We know what our identity is, but at the end of the day I feel we have to step into that role and embracing it and pursuing it on a regular (basis).”

“Everybody knows we’re Air Raid. But I’m just talking about stacking and winning games. Not starting off slow like we usually do. Just playing good in the beginning of games instead of the end of the games. That’s what we need to do.”

As he concludes his fifth season in the NFL, Chase reflected on how he’s improved as a leader, specifically by speaking up more.

“Without leading by example all the time. I’m one of those guys that leads by just my play. But instead of leading by my play, you can lead vocally. I think that was the biggest thing once I got the captain role and embraced it finally. That was the biggest thing for me.”

Browns

The Browns placed RG Wyatt Teller on injured reserve to end his season, leaving his future in doubt as a free agent after seven years with the team. Teller expressed his gratitude for his time with the team but hopes it continues.

“I was emotional at gameday just because you start getting a bunch of emotions just being on that field,” Teller said, via Scott Petrak of the Browns Zone. “I don’t want it to be, but if it is, it is. And I enjoyed our time here.”

Teller admitted he’s unsure if teams will be interested this offseason after a bit of a down year filled with injuries.

“I would love a little bit more confidence going in, but everything’s going to be OK. If no teams call, it’s going to be all right. If a bunch of teams call, it’s going to be great… It’s a frustrating ending, so it’s going to be a hard sell, but hopefully I find a home.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is “very optimistic” that QB Lamar Jackson will be able to play in Week 18 against the Steelers, but they have to see how he responds to the week of practice. (Jeff Zrebiec)