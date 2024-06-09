AFC Notes: Jameis Winston, Mark Andrews, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals added first-round OT Amarius Mims in the draft in hopes of finding a long-term solution to protect QB Joe Burrow. Mims has emphasized being as prepared as possible when it comes to the mental part of the sport.

“I have two [notebooks],” Mims said, via Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “I keep one in the O-line room because we’re always having rookie meetings after practice, and I keep one with me to take home.”

“I take pride in knowing the playbook. “Being a young guy, the fastest way to get on the field is knowing the plays, and the quickest way to get off is not knowing. It’s my job. I’ve got to hone in on stuff like that.”

Browns

Browns QB Jameis Winston said a reason he wanted to sign with Cleveland was to support Deshaun Watson and be his primary backup.

“A big reason that I wanted to come here [was] because the opportunity was here for me to serve and to give to my teammates,” Winston said, via ProFootballTalk. “And him being one of the best quarterbacks in this league, being a quarterback that I have had [the opportunity] to see him grow as a number one draft pick and just see his ascension as a player. I have familiarity with that, so it’s an honor to serve him.”

Winston has been impressed by Watson’s ability to stay focused on improving despite recovering from a shoulder injury.

“I’ve seen intentional leadership of him taking mental reps, like he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Winston said. “I’ve seen a consistent growth and just him focusing on his shoulder routine, focusing on building that strength back. And when he throws it, he spins it, so I haven’t seen anything of lack. I’ve just seen him just continue to grow, continue to lead these guys — because it’s challenging when you’re not getting the reps. It’s challenging to have a presence when you’re sitting back from afar watching. And he’s done an incredible job just staying locked in, staying focused. I smile when he’s communicating to the receivers in the back, communicating to the offensive lines, talking protections because that is football and he’s not missing the beat.”

Winston reiterated how Watson has been “locked in” to his process this offseason.

“There’s nothing more important than winning today,” Winston said. “You know, it’s times where he’s not throwing — focus on today, focus on your healing. It’s times when he’s out there lighting it up, throwing — focus on the day, do your best. And I’ve been so impressed with how he’s continued to stay locked in and focus, you know, even when he’s not in. You know, I think we, as a unit, we’ve done a great job of allowing him to get the reps, the mental reps that he deserves because it’s his. But I’ve been so impressed with him and how he’s just been going about each day. I mean, it’s not like I didn’t expect it, but our conversation has been, ‘Hey, man, continue to do what you doing, ‘cause you’re doing an amazing job at it.’”

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews thinks that banning the hip drop tackle this season will be good for the game of football in the long run.

“Taking that tackle out of the game is not a bad thing,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I think defenses can find a way to get around that. . . . I’m always an advocate for making the game safer. You look at the last five years, there’s been a lot of big injuries with that. So just bringing the awareness to that type of tackle, I think is good.”