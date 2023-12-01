AFC Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ recently signed veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul said he’s excited about the opportunity to play near his hometown and chase a Super Bowl.

“We’re going to get it cracking,” Pierre-Paul said, via ProFootballTalk. “I told him I’m happy to be here and they gave me a good opportunity to come home and try to win a Super Bowl, which I know these guys can. We’re just going to get it cracking and put all the pieces together.”

Pierre-Paul has won Super Bowls with the Giants and Buccaneers. He thinks the common trend with teams has been everyone was always in sync with each other.

“You’ve got to be in sync,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’ve been on two good Super Bowl teams, and when I remember the things we all had in common, everybody was in-sync when it really mattered. We locked in, we did our jobs, and we trusted each other, trusted the coaches do their job, trusted the players do their job, and we just played physical. Everybody has got to be synced and ready to go, no matter what the situation is. You just got to believe in yourself and have faith that you’re going to get the job done.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers understands the risk of returning too soon and should he suffer a setback, he could opt for a “slower rehab and be ready within 4-6 months,” per Andy Vasquez.

understands the risk of returning too soon and should he suffer a setback, he could opt for a “slower rehab and be ready within 4-6 months,” per Andy Vasquez. When asked if returning to New York is contingent on HC Robert Saleh , OC Nathaniel Hackett and GM Joe Douglas also being back with the organization, Rodgers responded it’s a “trap question” and expressed praise for each of them, via Zack Rosenblatt.

, OC and GM also being back with the organization, Rodgers responded it’s a “trap question” and expressed praise for each of them, via Zack Rosenblatt. Hackett admits he’s been “pressing” as a coordinator and may be trying too many things: “Sometimes it’s experimenting with too many new things or trying to take too many shots. Sometimes, you just have to let them go out and play.” (Rosenblatt

Patriots

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster believes rookie QB Malik Cunningham can be a lethal weapon for the team at quarterback. Cunningham has taken reps at both quarterback and wide receiver in practice.

“He looked good. Him going out there, making throws, moving the chains, moving the ball down the field. He looked good,” Smith-Schuster said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s a dangerous dude right there. Him being in there, he can do a lot of different things with the ball in his hands.”

Mike Giardi cites two team sources who believe Patriots QB Mac Jones is pressing and is taking an emotional toll on him: “[He’s] emotionally and mentally beat up. He’s poured everything into it, so to get this little out of it is exhausting.”