AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Mike Klis reports Broncos CB K’Waun Williams recently received a second medical opinion on his ankle and was recommended further treatment and rehab in order to be ready for Week 1.
- According to Mike Klis, Broncos HC Sean Payton will play RB Javonte Williams in the upcoming preseason game against the 49ers.
Chargers
Chargers DL CJ Okoye came to the United States from Nigeria via the International Pathway Program and found himself getting a sack in his first-ever football game against the Rams.
“It was an amazing moment for me,” Okoye said Tuesday, via NFL.com. “Watching it is like putting all this together, in one, it was a moment for me. It was [an] amazing moment seeing my teammates, see my D-line room go crazy like that. I wish to go back there again.”
“This time last year, I was in Nigeria,” Okoye added. “I didn’t even know if I would come to the [United] States or play football. Sometimes it hits me, ‘You’re in the States with the Chargers in the NFL. You need to make the most out of it.’ I’m shocked every day, but I still need to go out and do my thing.”
Okoye admitted he still has a lot to learn but plans to bring it on each snap he gets, as he knows it could be his last.
“I don’t think I’m a celebrity yet, it’s just my story,” Okoye concluded. “I have never played football, just magically got a sack. I won’t lie, it’s an awesome feeling but you don’t go too high, you don’t go too low just stay in the middle and do your thing. For me, it’s just learning the most I can do, going out there and learning because we have the best D-line in the entire league. I want to learn more plays and learn more techniques. I don’t even know if I’m going to play the next snap so every opportunity I get, I go 100 percent.”
- Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on if he will be ready to go Week 1: “I’m working each and every day to be ready… If it’s Week 1 or Week 3, whatever week it is, I’m going to be ready.” (Lindsey Thiry)
Chiefs
Chiefs WR Richie James finds himself taking reps with the first-team offense following injuries to other wide receivers like Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross.
“Getting the opportunity to work with (Mahomes), he gives you a lot of advice of where he’s thinking and you know where you should be at when he releases the ball,” James said, via NFL.com. “Like I said, he’s running the show right now. You can tell he’s been in the system for a while, and he knows where the ball is going to go pre-snap. He does a really good job of telling you, ‘Hey, expect the ball right here at this moment.’ (So) eyes better be up, hands ready.”
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs worked out Duron Lowe, Montrae Braswell, and Olakunle Fatukasi.
