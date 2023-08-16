AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

“This time last year, I was in Nigeria,” Okoye added. “I didn’t even know if I would come to the [United] States or play football. Sometimes it hits me, ‘You’re in the States with the Chargers in the NFL. You need to make the most out of it.’ I’m shocked every day, but I still need to go out and do my thing.”

Okoye admitted he still has a lot to learn but plans to bring it on each snap he gets, as he knows it could be his last.

“I don’t think I’m a celebrity yet, it’s just my story,” Okoye concluded. “I have never played football, just magically got a sack. I won’t lie, it’s an awesome feeling but you don’t go too high, you don’t go too low just stay in the middle and do your thing. For me, it’s just learning the most I can do, going out there and learning because we have the best D-line in the entire league. I want to learn more plays and learn more techniques. I don’t even know if I’m going to play the next snap so every opportunity I get, I go 100 percent.”