AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Jimmy Garoppolo, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams made his return to NFL game action in Denver’s second preseason game against the 49ers less than a year after a major knee injury with multiple ligament tears. Williams said it was an important hurdle for him to be able to take contact and keep going. “It was like a weight lifted off of me,” Williams said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “I was thinking it would hurt or something but I really didn’t feel it. I got right back up.”

“It was all about getting the nerves out,” Williams added. “I just wanted to get tackled again and see how it goes. That’s the biggest hurdle I feel I have left.”

Chargers

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers JT Woods was fined $6,662 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s preseason game. was fined $6,662 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s preseason game.

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo got one drive in the Raiders’ second preseason game and completed all four of his passes. It was a good step for Garoppolo to get in a game after the drama surrounding his foot injury this offseason.

“It felt good to knock some of the rust off,” Garoppolo said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “To get in the game flow with some of the guys and work on the little things. I thought the guys played well. … I wanted to play and we worked well at a fast pace, which is important in this offense.”