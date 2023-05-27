AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Joey Bosa, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said RB Javonte Williams has been limited to start OTA’s, but the team is encouraged with where he’s at currently.

“He’s working in a limited capacity,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We’re being smart, obviously. I’ve said this to you [media members] before, we were encouraged heading into this time of the [off]season. So it’s good to have him out here.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley praised DE Joey Bosa for attending voluntary OTAs and thinks it provides a good example for their younger players.

“For Joey to be here, I think that it shows all of these young players what it takes to be successful, that you have to be here with your team to improve,” said Staley, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Chargers DE Khalil Mack is also glad to see Bosa at OTAs.

“It’s always good when you have Joey B out there,” Mack said. “A lot of knowledge. A good friend, a good dude to have around in the locker room and the meeting room.”

Staley is glad to have Bosa and Mack as their edge rushing duo and is hopeful to keep the two together.

“It’s rare that you can find two players of that caliber that you can get together,” Staley said. “Our goal is for those two to get to play together.”

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN hasn’t gotten the sense that the Chiefs are desperate for receiver help such as DeAndre Hopkins .

. Interestingly enough, Fowler mentions that the Chiefs believe Kadarius Toney can be their No. 1 receiver and they have used second-round picks on Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.