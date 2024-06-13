AFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Tuli Tuipolotu, Broncos, Raiders, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams had a disappointing 2023 season in his first year after a torn ACL. Denver HC Sean Payton is confident Williams will take a step forward in year two from surgery.

“He’s been looking good,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I think, historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years. Obviously, you begin playing before then, but he’s been doing well. He’s in shape. I know that he’s looking forward to [the season].”

“The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable, he could play. I think he’s looking forward to this year and certainly the confidence in his health and the strength in his knee.”

Chargers

Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu said he’s been working on his explosiveness at the line of scrimmage and his pass-rushing skills after feeling like he could’ve made some improvements last season.

“I would just say my get off and my pass rush,” Tuipulotu said, via ChargersWire. “I think a lot of people thought I had a good impact in the pass rush game, but I felt like I left so much stuff on the field. I had a lot of opportunities to make more plays and didn’t take advantage of it. So going into the offseason, I needed to work on my get off, getting to the point and my pass rush hand moves. All that stuff.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Luke Getsy had high praise of sixth-round RB Dylan Laube and thinks they identified a versatile prospect.

“This guy in college lined up as a slot receiver, as an outside receiver, in the backfield, he did all of those things,” Getsy said via The Coachspeak Index. “Really, I’ve been most impressed with the knowledge part of it and how quickly he’s been able to pick up everything.”

Raiders OL coach James Cregg said they moved G Dylan Parham to the right side given they plan on running “more wide zun” in 2024 and he is more comfortable as a right guard: “We’re going to run more wide zone and he is more natural on that side … his footwork is better.” (Vic Tafur)