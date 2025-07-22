AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Zach Sieler, Michael Carter II, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said he’s fully healthy and ready to rebound in 2025.

“I’m feeling good, man,” Waddle said, via Click2Houston. “A lot of pieces coming back from last year. Added some pieces that can help us out, win some games.”

Waddle feels as if the team has the players they need in order to compete.

“We’re confident in the guys that we got,” Waddle said. “They’re confident in their coaching. So, it’s gonna be an exciting year.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he has high expectations for both Waddle and WR Tyreek Hill entering the season.

“We’re continuing to grow our chemistry with one another,” Tagovailoa said. “For the past year, for the past two years, it’s really been me and ‘Reek kind of getting on that same page. But if me and Waddle can get together and continue to make strides throughout these last few days of minicamp, I think it’s going to lead into some pretty good things preparing us for training camp.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, when asked if client DL Zach Sieler will attend the Dolphins’ training camp: “That is something that will be discussed between Zach and the Dolphins. That will be an internal discussion…. We haven’t talked much [publicly] about his situation by design. That will be internal between myself and Zach, and the Dolphins. Zach will be at training camp Tuesday.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets DC Steve Wilks was impressed with third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas and fourth-round S Malachi Moore and how well they’ve picked up the new playbook.

“I think those guys are doing well,” Wilks said via the team’s website. “I think the number one thing that we talk about as a staff is it has yet to be too big for them. Those guys have stepped in, accepted the challenge, do a hell of a job when they’re out there communicating and talking, staying ahead of the down, as I always talk about as far as understanding the formation and what we can get pre-snap to allow us to be able to check or rotate or whatever we have to do, and those guys compete. … Those guys are very competitive, and they fit our DNA.”

Jets ST coach Chris Banjo added that the team’s depth charts are “written in pencil” and are constantly evolving.

“I think when we talk about our depth chart from a special teams’ perspective, I know AG has said this and I echo the same sentiment, those depth charts are written in pencil,” Banjo said. “So, it’s a dynamic process that can change on a consistent and day-to-day basis. The biggest thing that we try to make sure we do is challenge these guys, make sure they compete, and put their best foot forward as much as they possibly can.”

Jets

Jets CB Michael Carter II is excited about the experience HC Aaron Glenn‘s staff is bringing to New York.

“It’s really cool having all these guys who played in the league and can really say they understand what’s going on and how things happen on the field,” Carter said, via Around The NFL. “It definitely resonates. You can approach those guys as coaches in a different way because they really get it. They give good feedback. They’ve all played at a high level. I feel like that’s just a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that we can take advantage of and it will only make us players.”

Glenn is excited to see Carter return to form and said that he’s a very cerebral player which is what’s required of the position.

“The good thing about him, now he’s healthy, and he has twitch, he’s tough,” Glenn said. “He understands the nickel position, and once you start to play that position, you have to start to understand exactly what’s going on with the front, so you just can be a guy that’s out on the edge and, listen, I got my guy. I mean, there is gap integrity that you have to understand. Your ability to cover has to be on point, so not only are you acting as a DB, but you also have to act as a linebacker, too, because there are certain situations where you could have turbo motion, they can get you bumping to the paint, and you have to operate as a linebacker. So, he does a really good job of that, and he’s extremely smart also. So, to have a guy with the skill set that he has and that’s extremely smart, like those are the type of guys you really want in that nickel spot, so he’s doing a good job for us.”