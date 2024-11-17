AFC Notes: Jedrick Wills, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OT Dawand Jones has been the starter at LT after OT Jedrick Wills Jr. missed time with an injury for a “business decision.” Despite replacing Wills, Jones spoke on how important their relationship has been through Jones’ first two seasons in the NFL.

“He’s never not been in my corner,” Jones said, via Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s just what it is. It’s the business of the game.”

“He just tells me to stay patient, use my length. Use my God-given abilities is the main thing. Sometimes I struggle doing that. So he was like, ‘Bro, just use your God-given abilities. Just play basketball. That that’s the main thing. Play basketball, you’ll be all right.'”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski mentioned there was a chance OT Jedrick Wills could play on Thursday after the team lost LT Dawand Jones for the season with a broken ankle. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh had no injury update on LB Roquan Smith , who left the game due to a hamstring issue. He also wouldn’t comment on the reason that S Eddie Jackson did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. (Jamison Hensley)

: “Tuck needs to make kicks.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Tucker told the media he still feels confident that he can make every kick and that there is no common denominator in him missing wide left. (Cameron Wolfe)

Steelers

Per Jenna Harner, Steelers K Chris Boswell is the first kicker in NFL history with six or more made field goals in three career games.

is the first kicker in NFL history with six or more made field goals in three career games. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).