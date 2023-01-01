AFC Notes: Jeff Saturday, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero note Colts owner Jim Irsay remains a big fan of interim HC Jeff Saturday and the former Colts player and ESPN analyst is a legitimate candidate for the full-time coaching position.

Rapoport and Pelissero add that while the Colts are expected to be one of the teams interested in Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, their power structure with the head coach reporting to GM Chris Ballard who reports to Irsay would be seen as a negative. However, Irsay is a wildcard at this stage, and no one really knows what he’s going to do.

Texans

Texans OL coach George Warhop gave his opinion on Texans first-round G Kenyon Green with two games left in the season.

“Kenyon is still a work in progress in my mind,” Warhop said, via TexansWire.com. “He does some really good things, and there are some things we got to fix. We’re just working those things out.”

“When you get players, you don’t look at one young player and compare them to the next,” Warhop explained. “My deal is, ‘Hey are you doing it the way we ask? Are you trying to get it done? How are you progressing with that?’ And he’s been doing that. He was doing really well, he kind of hit some hiccups, but then he got back on track. That’s just the process with a young guy.”

Titans

The Titans are one of only two teams so far with a vacancy at general manager and not many others are expected right now, though surprises can happen. They have a strong internal candidate in VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones lists some of the other top candidates, including Cowden:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Buccaneers senior director of football research Jacqueline Davidson

Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters

Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris