AFC Notes: Jeffrey Bassa, Tommy Mellott, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos third-round DE Sai’vion Jones isn’t concerned about transitioning from a 4-3 with his hand on the ground to a 3-4 where he’s rushing from a two-point stance.

“I feel like I have that ability to be able to play all over the place,” Jones said, via Broncos Wire. “I felt like that was one of the main things that the Broncos see in me. When you pick me, you’re drafting a couple of players. I’m not just an edge player. I can play a 4-line, a 3-line… I can play across the line. I felt like that’s the reason why they felt like I was a person they should draft.”

Chiefs

Chiefs fifth-round LB Jeffrey Bassa is trying to take advantage of Kansas City’s rookie minicamp by learning DC Steve Spagnuolo‘s “really complex” defense and feels like he’s picking things up well.

“So far, I mean, everybody knows that (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Coach Spags’ defense is really complex, but coming into rookie minicamp, you obviously want to get a head start on that, right?” said Bassa, via ChiefsWire. “I feel the opportunity to come out here for rookie minicamp, learn the defense, and kind of go through the first couple of installs has been really good for me. Overall, I feel like I’m catching on pretty well. Honestly, right now I feel like I’m at a good stage where I can keep going back and looking at the notes and looking at the film and say, ‘Okay, I was supposed to do this instead of this,’ right? So, just catching on slowly day by day.”

Bassa says communication is one of the best parts of his game and is confident it will translate well to Spagnuolo’s system.

“I think it (communication) tremendously drives my game. A guy who was responsible for doing all of that at Oregon, I feel like that translates here as well, especially under (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) Spag’s defense,” said Bassa. “You have to be a linebacker that can communicate, make sure your defensive line’s set as well as making sure the DBs are on the same page as everybody else, right? I took a lot of pride in that at Oregon, so for me to have the same role, kind of heading into a defense where there’s a lot of communication, I feel like that’s the perfect situation for me. I just have to keep getting better at making sure everybody’s right (and) making sure I’m always one step ahead of the game.”

Raiders

Raiders college scouting director Brandon Yeargan said that the team isn’t going to keep sixth-round QB/WR Tommy Mellott at just one position.

“I wouldn’t pigeonhole him right now,” Yeargan said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I would say we view him as a receiver that’s going to have a lot of value in the kicking game, potentially as a returner, as a cover player, maybe play some quarterback, too. We’re looking at him really as an athlete/receiver, but he’s a unique guy.”