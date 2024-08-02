AFC Notes: Jermaine Burton, Justin Madubuike, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Former Bengals great and WR T.J. Houshmanzadeh, who is third-round WR Jermaine Burton‘s personal trainer, was ecstatic to announce the selection for the team.

“When they handed me the card, I couldn’t believe it,” Houshmandzadeh said, via the team’s website. “I face-timed (Burton) and we were both yelling.”

Houshmanzadeh called Burton “explosive” and said the team could have the best wide receiver trio in the league.

“Explosive. Tough. Explosive. Fast. His route running has improved a ton. If he goes to Cincinnati and locks in the way he’s supposed to, you’re talking about explosiveness on the outside. Wow. Him and Ja’Marr. That’s explosiveness at its finest.”

Burton will begin training with Houshmanzadeh almost exclusively from the slot as the team already has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins entrenched in the two outside receiver positions.

“Now that I see what he has in Cincinnati with him and Tee and Ja’Marr, we’re going to start working the slot the next few weeks. Working on being savvy in space. That’s next on the agenda,” Houshmandzadeh said.

Browns

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith will return to practice after missing the last two for personal reasons. (Mary Kay Cabot)

will return to practice after missing the last two for personal reasons. (Mary Kay Cabot) Kay Cabot adds DT Shelby Harris is out for the second straight day with an injury that isn’t believed to be serious.

is out for the second straight day with an injury that isn’t believed to be serious. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Myles Garrett and WR Jerry Jeudy are “very close” to returning to practice. (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens DL Justin Madubuike was asked about added pressure this season after signing a lucrative deal this offseason with the team.

“I wouldn’t say pressure; I would say expectations from people,” Madubuike said, via Ravens Wire. “Teams are definitely going to be maybe blocking me differently. [I’m] expecting different ways that they’re going to try to slow me down. I guess you could say pressure in terms of pressuring myself to stay polished and stay focused and stay better than I was last year. That’s the only pressure I feel. Outside of that it’s just expectations, and the world will keep working.”