AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes most of the work between the Packers and Jets on a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers is done, with the respective GMs Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas being creative to find solutions. His sense is that it just comes down to the ownership in both organizations signing off on the particulars.

Breer notes both Jets owner Woody Johnson and Packers CEO Mark Murphy navigated the Brett Favre trade and that's colored their actions with Rodgers. The Jets want to make sure they're not exposed to too much risk if Rodgers doesn't play well or only plays one season. The Packers want to get fair value for a Hall of Fame player.

According to Aaron Wilson, Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land had a pre-draft meeting with the Jets.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets met with Cincinnati WR/KR Tre Tucker at his Pro Day.

Jets OT Cedric Ogbuehi signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $1.165 million base salary and a $120,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo passed up the Browns’ defensive coordinator job and an interview opportunity with the Panthers this offseason. When asked about returning to New England, said it would take “a lot for me to leave” the organization.

“That’s a great question,” Mayo said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “First of all, my family’s here. Second of all, I would say I love it here in Boston. I pretty much was raised here at this point, came here in 2008. It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be, and I feel the same way from the coaching staff and also from the Kraft family.”

Mayo points out fellow defensive assistant Steve Belichick calls their defensive plays and he’s taking time to learn from the veteran head coach.

“Steve’s calling the plays,” Mayo said. “He’s done a great job. He’s been calling the plays since 2019. I have no complaints or anything like that. I’ve learned a lot from Steve, as well. He’s a very smart coach. He does a good job calling the game. Our defense has been pretty good here since ’19. We’ve just got to try to keep it going.”

Mayo is excited to progressively become more involved in behind-the-scenes activities, like the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I’m excited,” Mayo said. “I’m excited to continue to grow. I’m excited to continue to learn new things, not only X’s and O’s. That’s only a small part of it. I’m just excited, and honestly, I’m just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can when I’m in those meetings that I’m not normally in.”