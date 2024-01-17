AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said CB Taron Johnson is in the league’s concussion protocol, via Katherine Fitzgerald.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he wouldn’t rule out giving up offensive play-calling duties.

“Nothing’s off the table, ever,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “I think we failed to reach our goals this season, so play-calling wouldn’t live outside that.”

Patriots

While appearing on the Pats Interference Football Podcast, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald is unsure about the likelihood of impending free-agent WR Kendrick Bourne re-signing with the team.

“The team has already been in contact with Kendrick Bourne, I can tell you that. I don’t know the likelihood of him staying,” said Callahan. “You would think, you know, maybe they lean a little bit more towards those linebackers, because it does sound like, according to MassLive, Jerod (Mayo) will have input on the roster.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Patriots plan to lean more on their scouting department and front office this offseason and not put all the responsibility for decisions on new HC Jerod Mayo right off the bat.

New England is not expected to make major changes to their front office until after the draft, and that includes the potential hire of a GM or new lead front office executive, per Breer.

Breer says the current staff of director of player personnel Matt Groh , director of scouting Eliot Wolf , senior personnel advisor Pat Stewart, pro scouting director Steve Cargile and college scouting director Cam Williams will run things. Of that bunch, Groh and Wolf seem to be the leading voices.

Breer mentions Patriots LB coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick already have contract offers to return to the Patriots in 2024 on Mayo's staff.

and safeties coach already have contract offers to return to the Patriots in 2024 on Mayo’s staff. The Athletic’s Chad Graff writes Mayo and Steve Belichick are super close, but both sons may follow their father, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, wherever he ends up. Should that happen, Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington is a strong internal candidate.