AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Sean McDermott, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
The Bills fell just short of tying the Chiefs on Sunday night when K Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal. After the game, HC Sean McDermott said he takes responsibility for the loss before adding the team will come back even stronger next season.
“We were within a whisker of tying that game and maybe even taking the lead there against the defending world champs,” McDermott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “So again, we just didn’t do enough — starting with me — to win this game. It starts with me, I take full responsibility. We didn’t do enough to win the game.”
“It’s extremely disappointing and frustrating,” McDermott added. “It’s a type of situation in our business where you’ve got to spend the whole offseason thinking about it. But it drives you harder — if that’s even possible to drive someone harder — to come back next season and continue to work at it. Listen: There’s only one team at the end of all this that comes back happy.”
- McDermott: “I’m fully confident in this football team, fully confident in this staff.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Bass on the missed field goal: “Ultimately, it’s completely on me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting through to my target. I’ve got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left to right [wind]. I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that…” (1/2) (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bass continued: “You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups. Hit a good ball, but it didn’t work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job. Totally on me.” (Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that Dolphins free agent LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) will be ready for the offseason program and would like to return to Miami on a new deal: “He would like to come back. He’s a good fit in Vic Fangio’s scheme.” (Barry Jackson)
Patriots
- New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on having the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft: “We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team.” (Chad Graff)
- Mayo was asked if he was reassured by owner Robert Kraft that the team would be ready to spend in free agency: “We’re bringing in talent, 1,000%. We have a lot of cap space and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash!” (Mike Reiss)
