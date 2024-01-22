AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Sean McDermott, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

The Bills fell just short of tying the Chiefs on Sunday night when K Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal. After the game, HC Sean McDermott said he takes responsibility for the loss before adding the team will come back even stronger next season.

“We were within a whisker of tying that game and maybe even taking the lead there against the defending world champs,” McDermott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “So again, we just didn’t do enough — starting with me — to win this game. It starts with me, I take full responsibility. We didn’t do enough to win the game.”

“It’s extremely disappointing and frustrating,” McDermott added. “It’s a type of situation in our business where you’ve got to spend the whole offseason thinking about it. But it drives you harder — if that’s even possible to drive someone harder — to come back next season and continue to work at it. Listen: There’s only one team at the end of all this that comes back happy.”