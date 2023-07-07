AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton called WR Jerry Jeudy “explosive” and is taking extra time to work with him as he intends for him to be a big part of the team’s offense.
“He’s explosive,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I remember him coming out and certainly seeing film of him playing. Now, having a chance to work directly with him, he’s very explosive. He’s got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well. There’re the nuances of the game, relative to landmarks, and the exactness of the passing game. All of those things, he’s been really eager to learn. I enjoy working with him. I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you.’ He’s continued to get stronger. Couple times, he’s catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We’ll correct some of that, but he’s someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do.”
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Teicher writes undrafted RB Deneric Prince has stood out as a receiver this offseason. Prince came in with a reputation as a strong runner and has stood out as a more well-rounded player than expected.
Raiders
Heading into the 2023 season, the Raiders cornerback group is wide open. Eventually, they’ll need to pick three starters but they have a long way to go to narrow it down. The list of players to take first-team reps during OTAs was long and included Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., fourth-rounder Jakorian Bennett, Sam Webb, Amik Robertson, Brandon Facyson and Tyler Hall. Come Week 1, a few of these guys won’t even be on the roster and someone not listed like veteran Marcus Peters might be one of the three starters.
“Guys enter into the room, and they know that it’s competitive; that’s the best part about it,” Raiders DB coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “That was defined from the head coach to the coordinator, and we carry that message in the room. The best guys will play, everybody will get an opportunity and we’re excited to see what happens.”
