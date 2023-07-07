AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton called WR Jerry Jeudy “explosive” and is taking extra time to work with him as he intends for him to be a big part of the team’s offense.

“He’s explosive,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I remember him coming out and certainly seeing film of him playing. Now, having a chance to work directly with him, he’s very explosive. He’s got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well. There’re the nuances of the game, relative to landmarks, and the exactness of the passing game. All of those things, he’s been really eager to learn. I enjoy working with him. I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you.’ He’s continued to get stronger. Couple times, he’s catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We’ll correct some of that, but he’s someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do.”