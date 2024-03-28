AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said the team tried to be proactive relative to signing WR Jerry Jeudy to a contract extension. Even though the numbers might look big now, the team expects that deal to look better over time as the market keeps moving.

“Yeah, so one of the things that we feel like is a competitive advantage for us has been our contract management philosophy,” Berry said, via PFT. “And we’re firm believers that in that space the best front offices or the best teams are proactive as opposed to reactionary and market dynamics. … In Jerry’s case, you already saw two new receiver contracts enter the market that really are [a] harbinger of things to come in that market. I mean, probably by Week 1 of the NFL season, the top of that market’s going to be north of $30 million. So as we think of the contract management space, rather than be reactive to new market, we try and be proactive. And probably more importantly is when we think about an extension or a signing, we think about, OK, well where is the market actually going to be on September 1 as opposed to maybe an irrelevant market on March 1, so to speak.”

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Browns gave Jeudy a three-year, $52.5 million extension with $41 million in guarantees.

Breer mentions Jeudy will earn $18.997 million in 2024 from his base salary and signing bonus which is fully guaranteed.

All of his $16 million base salary in 2025 is guaranteed along with $6 million of $14.487 million base salary in 2026. Jeudy’s base salary in 2027 is $17 million.

Breer adds Jeudy’s original deal was restructured to turn $11.862 million into a signing bonus and add void years, which lowered his base salary to the minimum.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on new QB Justin Fields : “That’s to be determined … that’s one of the exciting components of team development … the division of labor roles and so forth.” (Mark Kaboly)

on new QB : “That’s to be determined … that’s one of the exciting components of team development … the division of labor roles and so forth.” (Mark Kaboly) Tomlin also discussed the choice to move on from QB Kenny Pickett : “From his perspective, he felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing. Obviously when we felt the trajectory of the business with Chicago moving in the right direction, those dominoes started falling. I won’t get into specifics about our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia.” (Brooke Pryor)

: “From his perspective, he felt like a change of scenery would be a good thing. Obviously when we felt the trajectory of the business with Chicago moving in the right direction, those dominoes started falling. I won’t get into specifics about our conversations, but I am appreciative of his efforts during his time in Pittsburgh and I wish him nothing but the absolute best in Philadelphia.” (Brooke Pryor) When it comes to a QB battle, Tomlin said: “We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time.” (Kaboly)

Tomlin continued talking about the QB position: “Rest assured when it’s time to compete, Justin (Fields) will be given an opportunity to compete and we’ll allow those guys to sort themselves out. But I thought it was appropriate to describe it in a way to describe it in terms of how we get started.” (Mike DeFabo)

On OT Broderick Jones moving to LT full time this season, Tomlin replied: “To be determined. We just got so much ahead of us in terms of player acquisition where any specific player ends up is subject to to who else is on our roster and the makeup of it.” (Kaboly)

moving to LT full time this season, Tomlin replied: “To be determined. We just got so much ahead of us in terms of player acquisition where any specific player ends up is subject to to who else is on our roster and the makeup of it.” (Kaboly) Tomlin also discussed LB Cole Holcomb‘s return from his season-ending knee injury: “He just had a checkup a few weeks back and it was a favorable one, but I don’t have any details about calendar from a calendar perspective of levels of availability.” (Pryor)

return from his season-ending knee injury: “He just had a checkup a few weeks back and it was a favorable one, but I don’t have any details about calendar from a calendar perspective of levels of availability.” (Pryor) According to Tomlin, WR Diontae Johnson didn’t request a trade or have any issues with the organization: “We traded player for player, we had an opportunity to get [CB Donte Jackson ]. He’s is a guy that we’ve evaluated probably several times since he’s been in the league. … [The Panthers] needed Diontae, we needed D Jack. It was a good exchange.” (Pryor)

didn’t request a trade or have any issues with the organization: “We traded player for player, we had an opportunity to get [CB ]. He’s is a guy that we’ve evaluated probably several times since he’s been in the league. … [The Panthers] needed Diontae, we needed D Jack. It was a good exchange.” (Pryor) Tomlin ended with this quote: “I pride myself in in creating discomfort for myself in others. I’m fundamentally against comfort.” (Kaboly)

According to Tomlin, new P Cameron Johnston “passed every analytics test” and was among the best available punters in free agency. (Kaboly)

“passed every analytics test” and was among the best available punters in free agency. (Kaboly) Steelers GM Omar Khan said he did not expect to land Russell Wilson or Justin Fields this offseason: “If you would have told me a month ago when we spoke in Indy that we’d be sitting here a month later and that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields would be our quarterbacks, I’d say yeah, I’d be a little bit surprised.” (Mike DeFabo)