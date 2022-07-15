AFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Bengals, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Tyler Dragon reports that the Bengals and franchise S Jessie Bates made “zero progress” on an extension and he has “no intention” of attending training camp.

Matt Verderame points out that Cincinnati offered Bates $17 million guaranteed in a potential extension.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson revealed at minicamp that he has added around 15 pounds of muscle and now weighs 220 pounds.

“I just wanted to do it. See how I look, see how I feel, and I feel good,” Jackson said, posting the proof on Twitter.

Despite not finding a resolution on a new deal, Ravens QB coach James Urban remains excited and is impressed by how Jackson looks heading into the 2022 season.

“Physically, he looks imposing,” Urban said, via Baltimore Ravens.com. “This is a game built for big, strong, fast men. I think he’s checking three of those boxes right now.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth hit the ground running as a second-round rookie last season. He’s talked about his own expectations for a breakout season and his teammates agree that Freiermuth has what it takes to be one of the league’s best at the position.

“Coming off the great rookie year he had, he’s even getting better this year,” Steelers TE Zach Gentry said via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “You’ve seen him run routes and being more confident knowing the offense.”

“His potential is, like, wow, the sky is the limit for him. You saw him last year and the things he could do, and now he’s probably even better with his route running. The way he gets out of breaks and catches the football is phenomenal,” Steelers TE Kevin Rader added.