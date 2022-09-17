AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans

Jets

Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie.

Steelers

Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.

“It’s been great, a lot of fun,” Flores told The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “There is a lot of conversation and a lot of creative ideas, thoughts. It has been a great experience so far, and I’m excited about those moments when I get to sit in those meetings. I am learning a lot, and it has been a great experience for me. I would like to think that I have been in some good places and around some good coaches. Coach [Mike Tomlin], [defensive coordinator Teryl Austin] take a back seat to none of them.”

“Early is on time, on time is late,” Flores continued. “There is a lot for us to have to accomplish in a short period of time, and that minute of information might be the difference it takes to make a play or not.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said his injured shoulder is improving and wasn’t thinking about the issue when making a one-handed catch in Week 1: “Still got my range of motion. Just normal soreness. I wasn’t thinking about it. Just had to make a play on the ball.” (Mike Giardi)

Texans

Texans OL coach George Warhop spoke to the media in Houston, revealing that if the team is going to have success in the running game, it will take an effort from more than just their running backs or offensive line.

“To be a successful run team, I know everybody puts it on the line,” Warhop said, via TexansWire.com. “If it’s just on the line, we’re going to be a 3.8 to 4-yard average team. And everybody is involved in it and we have a real back and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, then you’re going to be 4.5, 4.6, 4.7 carry. The way that I look at the run game is it’s about yards per carry because we can’t dictate how many carries a back is going to get in a game. It’s all based on how the game is going to go.”

“I felt like not just the running backs, just collectively, it’s a process for us,” OC Pep Hamilton added. “We’re going to learn how to finish games the way we prefer to finish them, and that’s running the football well. There were moments where we felt like we would have a chance to be more efficient running the football and so we’re going to clean that up. I’ve got to do a better job of coming up with ways for us to feature the talents of our backs and give our guys up front the best chance to create double teams and do their job as well.”