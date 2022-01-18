AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Steelers

Jets

USA Today’s Ty Greenwalt looks at some comparable contracts for Jets WR Braxton Berrios as a slot receiver and return man. Berrios is a pending free agent his offseason.

as a slot receiver and return man. Berrios is a pending free agent his offseason. Greenwalt lists Bills WR Cole Beasley (four years, $29 million), Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15.5 million), Bears WR Jakeem Grant (four years, $19.7 million) and Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew (three years, $14.5 million) as the neighborhood Berrios could be in.

Patriots

Patriots S Adrian Phillips doesn’t believe the gap is big between them and the Bills.

“They built up a nice roster, but I don’t think the gap is huge at all,” Phillips said, via Andrew Callahan. “They just made the plays that were out there to be made, and we didn’t make ours. … I don’t think it’s a gap at all. I will always ride with what we’ve got on this side. I think that we’re better than everybody else. We’ve just gotta go out there and prove it.”

One former Patriots employee observed to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe that Patriots HC Bill Belichick “looks like he can coach another 10 years” after observing the 70-year-old’s energy on the sideline this season.

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to re-sign with Pittsburgh on a contract extension but will leave it up to his agents.

“That’s not really on my terms,” Fitzpatrick said, via Ray Fittipaldo. “I would love to get it done to guarantee the future and have it all done, but that’s up to the people upstairs when they want to get that done. There are some things they want to get done before they sign me. They have free agency coming up and all that stuff. That’s up to them.”