AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Steelers

Jets

The Jets will take their time evaluating the quarterback position to decide whether to stick with Sam Darnold or start over with a rookie. Darnold has taken a lot of criticism the past several months but he does still have some supporters in the team building, including the locker room.

“No disrespect to any of the quarterbacks that’s in the draft, but I actually had a chance to play with Sam and was able to be in the backfield with him, so I know what he brings to the team,” Jets RB La’Mical Perine said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “He’s a great leader, man. We’ve just got to put good weapons around him, and he can very well succeed and be one of the top quarterbacks in this league.”

Jets DL Quinnen Williams has come up again in trade speculation for the Jets surrounding a possible deal for Deshaun Watson. But he reiterated he wants to stay in New York: “Yeah, I’d be disappointed (with a trade) because I really want to be a Jet for life. want to play in New York. I’d be disappointed if they traded me and didn’t tell me.” (Rich Cimini)

Steelers

Steelers LB Devin Bush says he’s on schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL. Bush went down in mid-October with the injury which is typically a 9-12 month recovery timeline. That puts him right up against the start of next season to be back.

“I’m on schedule,” Bush said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m feeling stronger week by week, and I’m just trying to get ready physically for next year — especially for camp. I’m just staying positive for things and doing everything I can possible to make myself one of the best players next year.”