AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Titans

Jets
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets OT Mekhi Becton has made a concerted effort to lose weight ahead of what will be a big season for him in 2023 and looked to be in great shape at locker room cleanout: “I’m losing a lot of weight. As you can see, I look really skinny right now.”
- A source told Cimini Becton is down to 370 pounds and is aiming to lose 15-20 more pounds. He understands it’s necessary to avoid the knee issues that have plagued him for the past two years.
- While the Jets are unlikely to pick up Becton’s fifth-year option this offseason, he will move back to left tackle in 2023 and has a chance to play himself back into the team’s long-term plans.
- Boths Jets DT Quinnen Williams and LB Quincy Williams are on expiring rookie contracts and both want to be back in 2023 to keep the brother pair going, per Quincy: “We’re looking forward to playing on the same team together. That’s our mindset.”
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes two important factors for the Patriots hiring an offensive coordinator will be familiarity with HC Bill Belichick and who they can bring in as an offensive line coach.
- With that in mind, some potential pairings Reiss thinks could be in play are Alabama OC Bill O’Brien/Saints OL coach Doug Marrone or Ravens assistant OL coach Mike Devlin, former Jets HC Adam Gase, Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell/Marrone, or Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier.
Titans
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports several teams could be interested in Buccaneers QB Tom Brady this offseason, including the 49ers, Raiders, and Titans.
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says the Titans’ interview requests to Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Matt Nagy are about a week old. Bieniemy is focusing on potential head coaching opportunities for now, while Nagy has yet to accept the request.
