AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Titans

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that while no Jets team official will acknowledge it, they’re on a three-year rebuilding plan. They’re a little leery of the success the Bengals have had and how it will impact expectations for them next season.

Cimini says the word from the Senior Bowl is that the Jets like Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton a lot and would consider using one of their top 10 picks on him.

He adds the Jets could dip into a strong free-agent defensive tackle class this offseason and Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team is "always looking" to add big pieces to the defensive line.

Cimini mentions the Jets could move LT Mekhi Becton to the right side, but there are also rumors about them drafting a top tackle. He adds they want to see Becton cut some serious weight this offseason.

Contrary to other reports, Cimini says there haven't been contract negotiations with Jets OT George Fant yet, who has one year left on his deal. Jets RT Morgan Moses, a pending free agent, also isn't completely out of the picture.

Per Cimini, while others in the organization see corner as more of a need Saleh is sold on the Jets' group of young players, including Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, and Michael Carter: "The challenge for those three is to find the ball. Once they do that, they'll be right there with the upper echelon of the league."

Cimini expects contract talks on an extension to heat up with Jets WR Braxton Berrios at the scouting combine. Cimini says that Berrios could be looking for a deal in the range of the top slot receivers, which is around $9 million per year, but he doubts the Jets would be willing to come in that high.

The Jets could add a starting tight end in free agency but Cimini points out TE coach Ron Middleton worked with Colorado State's Trey McBride and Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert at the Senior Bowl. Middleton called McBride a "meat and potatoes" player and added: "[He's] not going to run away from anybody, by no means, but he's going to make plays in the passing game."

Patriots

ESPN's Bill O'Brien should be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots, Jordan Schultz is told by one anonymous NFL executive: "Billy knows the organization so well. He knows what Bill [Belichick] wants. The kid [Mac] Jones is smart – he'd just advance that much faster with O'Brien working with him every day."

ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggests, however, that staying at Alabama might be a better gig for O’Brien in terms of keeping his prospects for future head coaching opportunities alive. He adds Belichick might also be concerned about O’Brien leaving after just one season if he takes the job and does well.

Reiss believes Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater would return for another season if asked to by Belichick. He notes some people close to Slater don’t think he’s ready to retire.

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill‘s performance in the playoffs raised questions about his status going forward in Tennessee, questions that have persistently been directed to GM Jon Robinson. His answer has not changed.

“Ryan‘s a pro. He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract,” Robinson said via the Tennesseean’s Ben Arthur. “I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”