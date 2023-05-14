AFC Notes: Jets, Steelers, Titans

Jets

During a recent media appearance, Jets GM Joe Douglas says the team should have had a veteran quarterback ahead of QB Zach Wilson on the depth chart in 2021.

“I go back and I look at a lot of things and things that can be done differently, things that were in our control, out of our control,” Douglas said, via Pro Football Talk. “And every situation’s different. I feel like in today’s NFL, when you take a quarterback in the first round, and you take a quarterback high, time’s against you. And you need to see what you have so you can make a decision in that four-year window, three-year window.”

“I think going back, it would have been great to have a veteran quarterback like Joe Flacco that first season,” Douglas added. “But ultimately, we made the decision to jump in head first with our youth movement. We had so many first- and second-year players, and new staff. Let’s go in and attack this thing with youth. We know there’s going to be some growing pains, but we’re all going to grow together. I think we saw some of the benefits of that last year. But sometimes you don’t take into account the ramifications of playing a young quarterback early in his career. And so, I think if I had to do everything over again, I would have probably had that veteran presence in the room early for Zach.”

Steelers

Steelers first-round OT Broderick Jones told reporters that he plans to be the best version of himself and learn the playbook by the time the season rolls around.

“My biggest focus is coming in and doing the best I can do,” Jones said, via SteelersWire.com. “Learning the playbook and being the best version of me.”

Titans

Titans third-round RB Tyjae Spears was revealed to have suffered two torn ACLs in the same knee during the Combine, with tests showing he doesn’t have an ACL in that knee as well as loss of cartilage and arthritis.

Spears didn’t seem eager to speak to reporters about his reported injuries during the team’s rookie minicamps.

“I’m healthy,” Spears said, via TitansWire.com. “I was out there, I did everything, so I feel perfectly fine. I’m healthy. You have to understand that whenever you get surgery on something you’re going to have to work that area out anyway. It’s not anything out of the ordinary for a regular person, I mean, from what a regular player does. Football is a very physical game, so I’m not doing anything out of the way. I’m doing the same thing these other guys are doing, just taking care of my body.”

Spears did mention that he reached out to former NFL RB Frank Gore for advice on how to take care of his knee.

“I’ve actually reached out to Frank Gore,” Spears said. “I’m going to ask him for some pointers and tips on how to stay healthy. I do a good job of it because I take pride in everything that I do, that I do greatness-wise. Off-the-field stuff is going to keep me on the field.”