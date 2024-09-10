AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix threw two interceptions in his NFL debut in the team’s loss at Seattle to open the season. Denver HC Sean Payton feels their pass protection can be better and is inspired by some of the traits Nix showed.

“He gave us a chance,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I mean, our protection was average, at best. … At one point in the game, I talked to the receivers, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ I don’t know how many drops we had, but man, let’s help this guy.”

“He seemed calm, poised. I felt he was very comfortable and ready. We have to be better around him. We’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better.”

Payton also never thought the spot was too big for Nix and reiterated that the rest of the team needs to perform better.

“I thought he was into it,” Payton added, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “I never felt like it was too big or confusing. He was sharp. I thought he actually extended some plays with his feet. And again, we’ll look at the tape, but we have to be better around him.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh earned his first win in his return to the NFL following his stint at the University of Michigan. Harbaugh reflected on the win by crediting everyone else in the organization.

“[Wins] are hard to get. Everybody in that locker room knows it, as do I,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “It is really hard to win a game in the NFL, and I just take my hats off to really everybody in the organization, especially those that have been here doing the dirty work.”

Harbaugh gave credit to those who already established the organization’s culture and felt the new staff just had to step in and keep it going.

“The culture’s already here. Me and all the new guys, we stepped into it,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “We’re the lucky ones. The culture here is work.”

Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert reviewed Harbaugh’s first game and noted how special the day was for his new coach.

“To have a guy leading the charge like that and a locker room that buys in and follows him, you know, It’s a special day as well for him to get his first win,” Herbert added.

Raiders

Former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was the workhorse throughout his tenure with the team, leaving RB Zamir White next in line to fill that role for the 2024 season. Las Vegas OC Luke Getsy described how important a lead back is for the offense and added how the role has changed in recent history.

“I think you’re looking for someone to just take the lead,” Getsy said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “You get those critical moments in games and situational football that they’re able to respond. And I don’t think that always necessarily means it has to just be one guy. I think that can be two, can be three.”

“But I think it’s always important to have someone in that room that, you know, is the lead of the room. Not necessarily like the years of the bell cow, 25 carries, 30 carries a game. It’s 17 games. I don’t think anybody’s surviving that anymore. But to be the lead guy when it’s crunch time and you know where you’re going with the football, that guy’s gonna get it done and that’s more important than anything else.”