AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Mike Danna, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Western Carolina WR David White and Texas RB Keilan Robinson had official visits with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers run-game coordinator and TEs coach Andy Bischoff said the strength of their offensive line under Jim Harbaugh will be at the “forefront” of their plans.

“This offense — and this building — is an O-line-centric space,” Bischoff said. “When it comes to our strength program, it’s built around the O-line. Everybody else fall in line. Some people don’t value offensive linemen. We do. This is a place where O-linemen are going to want to come and play … We’re going to raise these guys up and make them feel great about what they do and what they have to offer and not push them to the side and make them the afterthought. They are at the forefront of our thinking.”

Chargers RB Gus Edwards said each of their new players brings a physical mindset to their offense.

“The guys that we have been bringing in as of late, that’s what everybody has in common,” Edwards said

Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady said they are currently in the phase of teaching terminology and communication and he wouldn’t be able to give an accurate description of their passing attack yet.

“Right now, it’s just about learning the terminology and learning to be able to communicate with each other about the plays,” Brady said. “We’re kind of getting more into our identity and who we’re going to be as we continue to grow.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Mike Danna said he re-signed to a three-year deal with Kansas City because he prioritized winning: “I’m a hard worker. That’s all I want to be known for. I prioritized winning & my brotherhood (with his teammates).” (Nate Taylor)

‘s one-year, $3.325 million deal includes a signing bonus of $990,000 and a guaranteed salary of $1.210 million. He can earn $1.10 million in per-game roster bonuses and a workout bonus of $25,000. (OverTheCap) Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson) Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline)

will take an official visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline) Missouri OT Javon Foster has an official visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)