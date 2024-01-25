AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Tom Telesco, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is doubtful the Chargers would keep OC Kellen Moore on the staff after hiring Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, as he’ll have his own preference for offensive coordinator.
- A source close to Harbaugh said working with QB Justin Herbert was a huge draw for the coach to come to Los Angeles, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: “He wants to work with that quarterback. He wants to help him maximize his potential.”
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs G Joe Thuney (pec) is unlikely to play in the Conference Championship after missing Wednesday’s practice, but has yet to be ruled out.
- Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (toe) didn’t practice on Wednesday but said he’ll “absolutely” be ready to go for Sunday’s game, via Adam Teicher.
Raiders
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said the first time he met GM Tom Telesco was when the team interviewed him for their general manager role. Telesco preached the importance of the two working together in roster building. (Tashan Reed)
- Pierce said he’s looking for an offensive coordinator who’s creative and will take shots downfield. Telesco added: “The Raiders have an identity – & that’s speed.” (Vic Tafur)
- Raiders owner Mark Davis said assistant GM Champ Kelly remains with the team and he hopes he stays despite being passed over for the full-time GM job: “I think he brings a lot to this organization. I have a lot of respect for him and what he was able to do.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- The Raiders are hiring Gerald Alexander as their safeties coach. (Cameron Wolfe)
- Las Vegas is also hiring Ricky Manning Jr. as DB coach. He played in the NFL at cornerback and has had defensive assistant jobs with the Seahawks and Jets. (George Takata)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!