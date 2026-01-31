AFC Notes: Jim Schwartz, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
Bengals WR Tee Higgins believes next season the team will focus on getting back to the playoffs, given their recent drought.
“I definitely think it will be more on the hyper-focused side than, you know, pissed off,” Higgins told the Cincy Jungle’s Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast. “Obviously, we’re pretty upset we haven’t made the playoffs in a long time, but I think it’s more hyper-focused because most of the guys on the offensive side of the ball are coming back. So, obviously we need to lock back in and keep doing what we’ve been doing the past three years, and just putting it together as a whole, as a team. Just like how if you’ve got special teams, offense and defense working together — you need all of that. … As long as we do that, I feel like we’ll be OK and make that run late in the season.”
Browns
- Albert Breer of SI noted that the Browns were attempting to reinvent the coaching-hire wheel this offseason by giving their candidates a series of tests after the failures of former head coaches Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens, who were considered to have had “home run” interviews.
- Breer notes that one test was the Hogan test, a personality test, and that another was a question about how the coach would develop QB Shedeur Sanders. The coaches were also asked about other players, including Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson.
- What remains to be seen is the potential return of DC Jim Schwartz, who told those close to him he would return only as head coach if Kevin Stefanski were fired.
- Schwartz still has one year remaining on his contract, and time is running out for him to secure another defensive coordinator position elsewhere if he plans to move on.
- Breer doesn’t think the Browns will try to retain Schwartz against his will and believes teams with a history with Schwartz would look to bring him on board should he choose to leave Cleveland.
- Per Chris Easterling, former Akron and Ravens assistant Travis Switzer is currently seen as the favorite for the team’s offensive coordinator job.
Ravens
- Mike Garafolo reports that Ravens assistant Randy Brown has agreed to remain on Baltimore’s staff under new HC Jesse Minter.
- Garafolo mentions that Brown will continue working with the Ravens’ specialists.
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they considered at least 20 candidates before deciding on Minter as their next head coach: “We talked to at least 20 candidates. It became apparent quickly that Jesse Minter was the right guy to lead our football team.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Minter said he’s spoken with QB Lamar Jackson multiple times and plans to deploy an offense that allows him to thrive: “I look forward to creating a team identity that allows him to thrive and reach his ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl to Baltimore.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Minter plans to call their defensive plays and feels that was a reason he was hired: “I do plan on calling the defense. I think that’s a strength of mine. I think that’s one of the reasons I’m here.” (Zrebiec)
