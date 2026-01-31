AFC Notes: Jim Schwartz, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals WR Tee Higgins believes next season the team will focus on getting back to the playoffs, given their recent drought.

“I definitely think it will be more on the hyper-focused side than, you know, pissed off,” Higgins told the Cincy Jungle’s Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast. “Obviously, we’re pretty upset we haven’t made the playoffs in a long time, but I think it’s more hyper-focused because most of the guys on the offensive side of the ball are coming back. So, obviously we need to lock back in and keep doing what we’ve been doing the past three years, and just putting it together as a whole, as a team. Just like how if you’ve got special teams, offense and defense working together — you need all of that. … As long as we do that, I feel like we’ll be OK and make that run late in the season.”