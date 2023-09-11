AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it’s fair to say Broncos QB Russell Wilson is entering a make-or-break season with Denver in 2023.
- He adds Broncos HC Sean Payton was skeptical of Wilson during the interview process, warmed up to him during camp, but still feels like Wilson needs to earn his way onto the 2024 roster.
- Broncos DT Haggai Ndbuisi fractured his ring finger and will miss six weeks. Denver already has an exemption for Ndbuisi on the practice squad as an International Pathway player. (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on TE Travis Kelce‘s availability for Week 2 against the Jaguars: “Travis is getting better. He is progressing.” (Adam Teicher)
Raiders
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 100 percent healthy now after offseason foot surgery.
- The Las Vegas Raiders tried out CBs Chris Jackson, Corey Mayfield, Troy Pride, Rachad Wildgoose, and Rejzohn Wright on Thursday. (Howard Balzer)
