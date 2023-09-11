AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Wyatt Grindley
Broncos

  • NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it’s fair to say Broncos QB Russell Wilson is entering a make-or-break season with Denver in 2023.
  • He adds Broncos HC Sean Payton was skeptical of Wilson during the interview process, warmed up to him during camp, but still feels like Wilson needs to earn his way onto the 2024 roster. 
  • Broncos DT Haggai Ndbuisi fractured his ring finger and will miss six weeks. Denver already has an exemption for Ndbuisi on the practice squad as an International Pathway player. (Mike Klis

Chiefs

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid on TE Travis Kelce‘s availability for Week 2 against the Jaguars: “Travis is getting better. He is progressing.” (Adam Teicher)

Raiders

