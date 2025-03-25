AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow aggressively lobbied for the return of wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, finally getting his wish when the team opted to bring back both receivers on new contracts.

“We know how defenses feel when they step on the field against us. We feel it when we’re out there,” Burrow said, via the team website. “As long as we continue to put in the work to be the best we can be, the sky’s the limit for us. They’re two of the best players at what they do. When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games and win division championships. We got two of our best players re-signed. That’s a big deal. Plus, Mike G., we’re doing the right things.”

“I think everybody was confident we’d get Ja’Marr done,” Burrow continued. “But to be able to get Tee done along with that speaks volumes about ownership, Duke, Zac, and their ability to get those things done. You never know how somebody’s career is going to work out. So we might be together until the end of somebody’s career, or we might move on after that. But for the next four years, you know what you’re going to get from us, and we’re going to be right here. We’re paying the right guys. Guys who work really hard for what they have. Guys who aren’t going to get complacent or anything like that. Guys who really care about the product they put on the field, and care about the fans and the organization, and the people in the locker room. We’ve got the right guys.”

Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo and C Drew Kendall met with the Bengals at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Ravens

Colorado DE BJ Green met with the Ravens at the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)

William & Mary OT Charles Grant met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism will take an official 30 visit with the Ravens. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

NFL’s Ian Rapoport said it was interesting that nobody in QB Aaron Rodgers’ inner circle knew about his meeting with Pittsburgh until after it was reported. Rapoport added that it “sounded like it went really well” regarding his visit.

“It was amazing to me—and we sort of talked about this before—the close circle that Aaron Rodgers has, not a lot of people knew about this visit. People very close to him did not know about this visit,” Rapoport said, via Steelers Wire.

Rapoport calls it a “remote possibility” that QB Russell Wilson is back in Pittsburgh even if Rodgers doesn’t choose to sign with the Steelers.

is back in Pittsburgh even if Rodgers doesn’t choose to sign with the Steelers. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t get the sense that money is a huge consideration for Rodgers as he weighs where to play and thinks Rodgers will be looking for the best football situation.

Breer notes people around Rodgers have said the quarterback has been open about how playing with the Jets gave him a greater appreciation for the organizational culture the Packers had during his 18 seasons there. He adds he thinks Rodgers will be looking for a similar dynamic with his next team, which fits the Steelers more than it does the Giants.

The Steelers came out of their visit with Rodgers expecting him to take a similar trip with the Giants, per Breer, and there’s still not a firm timeline for a decision.

Mark Kaboly notes that the Steelers still have plenty of ways to create cap space to facilitate the potential signing of Rodgers.

Kaboly does not believe that Rodgers is a fit in OC Arthur Smith ‘s scheme, but believes that Smith will adapt to Rodgers’ play style.

‘s scheme, but believes that Smith will adapt to Rodgers’ play style. At punter, Kaboly believes that Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman will likely compete for the starting job in training camp.