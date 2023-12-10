AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Jets, Steelers

Bengals
- Ben Baby reports that the Bengals did not violate the NFL’s injury policy before QB Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11.
- The NFL was investigating why Burrow was not listed on the injury report after a social media post which was later deleted by the team showed Burrow wearing a compression sleeve on his right hand coming off the team plane in Baltimore.
Jets
- According to Dianna Russini, the assumption within the Jets is that the current coaching staff is all safe.
- Russini mentions that the thought right now is that Jets ownership wants to run things back next year with an identical formula, assuming Aaron Rodgers wants to return for another season, which all signs point to right now.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters not to hold their breath on Rodgers making his return in Week 15. (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh on Wilson: “I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career.” “He was out there having a good time.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets RB Breece Hall was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness.
Steelers
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that it’s “hard to find anyone in the Steelers’ organization who strongly believes 51-year-old Mike Tomlin will get fired.”
- A team source tells Russini that the decision to fire OC Matt Canada was “made by Tomlin and Tomlin only.”
- Russini notes that Tomlin’s contract wasn’t extended this year, which means he’s set to enter the final of his contract in 2024.
- Steelers S Miles Killebrew was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness and LB Elandon Roberts was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness.
