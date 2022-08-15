AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been set back by an appendectomy and is now being eased into drills by HC Zac Taylor.

“I thought he looked good,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s good to get him involved. He did some individual, he did some 7-on-7 so that’s a good step in the right direction.”

Bengals radio broadcaster Dan Hoard reports Bengals LB Logan Wilson plans to take part in some team drills and expects to be fully cleared from shoulder surgery prior to the final preseason game.

Taylor said the team plans on getting DE Joseph Ossai integrated more into the game plan next week: "We'll get him a lot more reps this week and into the next game." (Jay Morrison)

Taylor also mentioned to the media the left guard spot is not yet solidified and both fourth-rounder Cordell Volson and 2021 second-rounder Jackson Carman are competing. (Geoff Hobson)

Taylor gave a good review on undrafted rookie WR Kendric Pryor: "He's been the most improved player in the springtime." (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is preparing for QB Jacoby Brissett to be the team’s starter in the season opener.

“Jacoby [is] starting Week One,” Stefanski said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s how we’re operating. We’ll get him work in game three [of the preseason]. But felt like it was the right thing to get Deshaun in game one.”

Following the season-ending injury to C Nick Harris, Stefanski would not comment on the team bringing back veteran C J.C. Tretter, praising the performance of C Ethan Pocic. (Chris Easterling)

Ravens

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley feels like he can take on anything if called upon in the absence of QB Lamar Jackson and proved it last year when Jackson went down.

“I felt like I got a couple of good games [last year] under my belt, and I played against some good players like Aaron Donald and TJ Watt, so it gave me a little confidence for the future,” Huntley said, via RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had high praise for CB Cam Sutton‘s knowledge of the game, awareness as a defensive back, and ability to communicate with his teammates.

“He talked in a real global sense, and Kevin Colbert and I just looked at each other,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “His global football knowledge and awareness and his ability to articulate it are unique, has been unique, and it shows up often in his play. Not only in his play, but his communication helps others.”

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick added that Sutton has been an extremely dependable player in their defense.

“He’s been a guy the last couple of years of where we needed him, that is where he was,” Fitzpatrick said. “There aren’t many guys in this league that have that ability up top to do that.”